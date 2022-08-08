Ircon Internati Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,001.91 crore, up 75.59% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,001.91 crore in June 2022 up 75.59% from Rs. 1,140.11 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.57 crore in June 2022 up 62.46% from Rs. 88.99 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.48 crore in June 2022 up 58.34% from Rs. 143.03 crore in June 2021.
Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.
Ircon Internati shares closed at 39.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.09% returns over the last 6 months and -10.90% over the last 12 months.
|Ircon International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,001.91
|2,952.59
|1,140.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,001.91
|2,952.59
|1,140.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.64
|180.49
|80.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.40
|-64.37
|-63.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.78
|67.45
|59.17
|Depreciation
|23.74
|26.36
|22.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,727.94
|2,583.98
|955.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|136.21
|158.68
|84.73
|Other Income
|66.53
|58.12
|35.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|202.74
|216.80
|120.16
|Interest
|28.89
|23.54
|10.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|173.85
|193.26
|110.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|173.85
|193.26
|110.12
|Tax
|41.93
|-20.74
|30.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|131.92
|214.00
|80.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|131.92
|214.00
|80.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.07
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|12.65
|27.81
|8.97
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|144.57
|241.88
|88.99
|Equity Share Capital
|188.10
|188.10
|188.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|2.57
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|2.57
|0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|2.57
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|2.57
|0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited