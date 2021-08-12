Ircon Internati Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,140.11 crore, up 116.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,140.11 crore in June 2021 up 116.39% from Rs. 526.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.99 crore in June 2021 up 158.24% from Rs. 34.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.03 crore in June 2021 up 74.07% from Rs. 82.17 crore in June 2020.

Ircon Internati EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.73 in June 2020.

Ircon Internati shares closed at 42.35 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -20.36% returns over the last 6 months and -12.19% over the last 12 months.