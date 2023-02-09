Ircon Internati Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,346.51 crore, up 33.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,346.51 crore in December 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 1,761.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.99 crore in December 2022 up 40.18% from Rs. 135.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.18 crore in December 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 207.84 crore in December 2021.