Ircon Internati Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,346.51 crore, up 33.18% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,346.51 crore in December 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 1,761.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.99 crore in December 2022 up 40.18% from Rs. 135.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.18 crore in December 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 207.84 crore in December 2021.

Ircon International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,346.51 2,238.85 1,761.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,346.51 2,238.85 1,761.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.18 84.13 163.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 48.65 -4.54 -81.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 74.11 72.48 72.45
Depreciation 24.10 23.93 23.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,961.79 1,887.17 1,454.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.68 175.68 129.87
Other Income 75.40 67.02 54.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.08 242.70 184.81
Interest 31.13 31.19 18.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 186.95 211.51 166.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 186.95 211.51 166.03
Tax -12.08 51.69 43.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 199.03 159.82 122.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 199.03 159.82 122.29
Minority Interest -0.01 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -9.03 14.36 13.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 189.99 174.18 135.53
Equity Share Capital 188.10 188.10 188.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 1.85 1.44
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.85 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 1.70 1.44
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.85 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited