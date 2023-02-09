English
    Ircon Internati Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,346.51 crore, up 33.18% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ircon International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,346.51 crore in December 2022 up 33.18% from Rs. 1,761.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.99 crore in December 2022 up 40.18% from Rs. 135.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.18 crore in December 2022 up 16.52% from Rs. 207.84 crore in December 2021.

    Ircon International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,346.512,238.851,761.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,346.512,238.851,761.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.1884.13163.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks48.65-4.54-81.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.1172.4872.45
    Depreciation24.1023.9323.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,961.791,887.171,454.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.68175.68129.87
    Other Income75.4067.0254.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.08242.70184.81
    Interest31.1331.1918.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax186.95211.51166.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax186.95211.51166.03
    Tax-12.0851.6943.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities199.03159.82122.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period199.03159.82122.29
    Minority Interest-0.01----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-9.0314.3613.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates189.99174.18135.53
    Equity Share Capital188.10188.10188.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.851.44
    Diluted EPS2.021.851.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.701.44
    Diluted EPS2.021.851.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited