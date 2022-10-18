 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRB InvIT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.95 crore, down 7.92% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 127.95 crore in September 2022 down 7.92% from Rs. 138.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.42 crore in September 2022 down 1.74% from Rs. 108.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.43 crore in September 2022 down 2.83% from Rs. 136.28 crore in September 2021.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 61.75 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.23% returns over the last 6 months and 5.97% over the last 12 months.

IRB InvIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 127.95 129.00 138.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 127.95 129.00 138.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -2.61 18.69 3.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.56 110.31 135.59
Other Income 1.87 0.18 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.43 110.49 136.28
Interest 26.01 25.92 27.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.42 84.57 108.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.42 84.57 108.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.42 84.57 108.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.42 84.57 108.30
Equity Share Capital 5,427.68 5,427.68 5,427.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 1.58 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.00 1.58 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:55 pm
