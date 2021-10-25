IRB InvIT Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 138.96 crore, down 5.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.96 crore in September 2021 down 5.71% from Rs. 147.37 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.30 crore in September 2021 down 6.43% from Rs. 115.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.28 crore in September 2021 down 6.77% from Rs. 146.18 crore in September 2020.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 58.20 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)