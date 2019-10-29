IRB InvIT Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 150.45 crore, down 3.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.45 crore in September 2019 down 3.92% from Rs. 156.58 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.43 crore in September 2019 down 6.22% from Rs. 124.15 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.49 crore in September 2019 down 4.92% from Rs. 156.18 crore in September 2018.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 58.07 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.96% returns over the last 6 months and -21.14% over the last 12 months.