IRB InvIT Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 150.45 crore, down 3.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:
Net Sales at Rs 150.45 crore in September 2019 down 3.92% from Rs. 156.58 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.43 crore in September 2019 down 6.22% from Rs. 124.15 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.49 crore in September 2019 down 4.92% from Rs. 156.18 crore in September 2018.
IRB InvIT shares closed at 58.07 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.96% returns over the last 6 months and -21.14% over the last 12 months.
|IRB InvIT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.45
|149.37
|156.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.45
|149.37
|156.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.31
|3.68
|3.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|147.14
|145.69
|153.09
|Other Income
|1.35
|2.38
|3.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|148.49
|148.07
|156.18
|Interest
|32.06
|31.97
|32.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|116.43
|116.09
|124.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|116.43
|116.09
|124.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|116.43
|116.09
|124.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|116.43
|116.09
|124.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5,497.34
|5,607.63
|5,799.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|2.07
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|--
|2.07
|2.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|2.07
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|--
|2.07
|2.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
