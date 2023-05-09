IRB InvIT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.17 crore, down 30.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.17 crore in March 2023 down 30.21% from Rs. 266.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.77 crore in March 2023 down 20.86% from Rs. 136.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.20 crore in March 2023 down 26.27% from Rs. 191.50 crore in March 2022.

IRB InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.34 in March 2022.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 72.19 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.50% returns over the last 6 months and 29.65% over the last 12 months.