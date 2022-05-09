 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRB InvIT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 266.77 crore, down 5.69% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 266.77 crore in March 2022 down 5.69% from Rs. 282.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.18 crore in March 2022 down 39.46% from Rs. 224.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.50 crore in March 2022 down 31.82% from Rs. 280.87 crore in March 2021.

IRB InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in March 2021.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 56.07 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.65% returns over the last 6 months and 2.71% over the last 12 months.

IRB InvIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 266.77 135.84 282.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 266.77 135.84 282.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.88 3.40 3.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 189.89 132.44 279.09
Other Income 1.61 0.69 1.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.50 133.12 280.87
Interest 55.32 27.84 55.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 136.18 105.28 224.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 136.18 105.28 224.93
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.18 105.28 224.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.18 105.28 224.93
Equity Share Capital 5,427.68 5,427.68 5,427.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 -- 3.87
Diluted EPS 2.34 -- 3.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 -- --
Diluted EPS 2.34 -- 3.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
