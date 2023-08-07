IRB InvIT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 167.51 crore, up 29.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.51 crore in June 2023 up 29.86% from Rs. 129.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.12 crore in June 2023 up 38.49% from Rs. 84.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.71 crore in June 2023 up 41.83% from Rs. 110.49 crore in June 2022.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 71.43 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.40% returns over the last 6 months and 31.40% over the last 12 months.