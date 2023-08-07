English
    IRB InvIT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 167.51 crore, up 29.86% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 167.51 crore in June 2023 up 29.86% from Rs. 129.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.12 crore in June 2023 up 38.49% from Rs. 84.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.71 crore in June 2023 up 41.83% from Rs. 110.49 crore in June 2022.

    IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

    IRB InvIT shares closed at 71.43 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.40% returns over the last 6 months and 31.40% over the last 12 months.

    IRB InvIT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations167.51186.17129.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations167.51186.17129.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--5.93--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8339.7218.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.68140.52110.31
    Other Income1.030.680.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.71141.20110.49
    Interest39.5933.4325.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax117.12107.7784.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax117.12107.7784.57
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities117.12107.7784.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period117.12107.7784.57
    Equity Share Capital5,427.684,913.935,427.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--233.00--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.231.58
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.152.231.58
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

