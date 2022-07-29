 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRB InvIT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.00 crore, down 7.08% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.00 crore in June 2022 down 7.08% from Rs. 138.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.57 crore in June 2022 down 22.08% from Rs. 108.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.49 crore in June 2022 down 18.92% from Rs. 136.27 crore in June 2021.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 56.94 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.83% returns over the last 6 months and -2.68% over the last 12 months.

IRB InvIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 129.00 266.77 138.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 129.00 266.77 138.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.69 76.88 3.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.31 189.89 135.44
Other Income 0.18 1.61 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.49 191.50 136.27
Interest 25.92 55.32 27.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.57 136.18 108.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.57 136.18 108.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.57 136.18 108.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.57 136.18 108.53
Equity Share Capital 5,427.68 5,427.68 5,427.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 2.34 --
Diluted EPS -- 2.34 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 2.34 --
Diluted EPS -- 2.34 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:45 pm
