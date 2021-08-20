IRB InvIT Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 138.83 crore, down 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.83 crore in June 2021 down 4.52% from Rs. 145.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.53 crore in June 2021 down 4.69% from Rs. 113.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.27 crore in June 2021 down 5.64% from Rs. 144.41 crore in June 2020.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 56.00 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 45.49% over the last 12 months.