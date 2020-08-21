172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|irb-invit-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-145-40-crore-down-2-66-y-o-y-5736481.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRB InvIT Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 145.40 crore, down 2.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.40 crore in June 2020 down 2.66% from Rs. 149.37 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.87 crore in June 2020 down 1.91% from Rs. 116.09 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.41 crore in June 2020 down 2.47% from Rs. 148.07 crore in June 2019.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2019.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 38.38 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -41.38% over the last 12 months.

IRB InvIT
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations145.40145.74149.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations145.40145.74149.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.933.403.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.47142.34145.69
Other Income0.940.802.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.41143.13148.07
Interest30.5430.3731.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.87112.76116.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax113.87112.76116.09
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.87112.76116.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.87112.76116.09
Equity Share Capital5,427.685,427.685,607.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.132.112.07
Diluted EPS----2.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.132.112.07
Diluted EPS----2.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #IRB InvIT #Results

