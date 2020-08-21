IRB InvIT Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 145.40 crore, down 2.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.40 crore in June 2020 down 2.66% from Rs. 149.37 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.87 crore in June 2020 down 1.91% from Rs. 116.09 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.41 crore in June 2020 down 2.47% from Rs. 148.07 crore in June 2019.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2019.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 38.38 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.21% returns over the last 6 months and -41.38% over the last 12 months.