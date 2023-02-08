IRB InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.18 crore, down 3.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.43% from Rs. 135.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.39 crore in December 2022 down 2.75% from Rs. 105.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.27 crore in December 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 133.12 crore in December 2021.