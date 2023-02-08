 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRB InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.18 crore, down 3.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.43% from Rs. 135.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.39 crore in December 2022 down 2.75% from Rs. 105.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.27 crore in December 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 133.12 crore in December 2021.

IRB InvIT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.18 127.95 135.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.18 127.95 135.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -- -- --
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -5.89 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.79 -2.61 3.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.27 130.56 132.44
Other Income -- 1.87 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.27 132.43 133.12
Interest 30.89 26.01 27.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.39 106.42 105.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.39 106.42 105.28
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.39 106.42 105.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.39 106.42 105.28
Equity Share Capital 5,427.68 5,427.68 5,427.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 2.00 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 2.00 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited