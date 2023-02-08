IRB InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.18 crore, down 3.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.43% from Rs. 135.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.39 crore in December 2022 down 2.75% from Rs. 105.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.27 crore in December 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 133.12 crore in December 2021.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Read More

IRB InvIT shares closed at 65.82 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.44% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.