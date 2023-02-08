English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IRB InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.18 crore, down 3.43% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 131.18 crore in December 2022 down 3.43% from Rs. 135.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.39 crore in December 2022 down 2.75% from Rs. 105.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.27 crore in December 2022 up 0.11% from Rs. 133.12 crore in December 2021.

    IRB InvIT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations131.18127.95135.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations131.18127.95135.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-5.89----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.79-2.613.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.27130.56132.44
    Other Income--1.870.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.27132.43133.12
    Interest30.8926.0127.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax102.39106.42105.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax102.39106.42105.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities102.39106.42105.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period102.39106.42105.28
    Equity Share Capital5,427.685,427.685,427.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.922.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.922.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited