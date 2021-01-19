IRB InvIT Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 144.80 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.80 crore in December 2020 down 3.04% from Rs. 149.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.32 crore in December 2020 down 0.4% from Rs. 115.78 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.03 crore in December 2020 down 1.9% from Rs. 146.82 crore in December 2019.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 49.93 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.48% returns over the last 6 months and -7.79% over the last 12 months.