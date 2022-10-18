IRB InvIT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.90 crore, down 38.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.90 crore in September 2022 down 38.23% from Rs. 325.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.53 crore in September 2022 up 0.84% from Rs. 72.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.46 crore in September 2022 down 39.96% from Rs. 268.94 crore in September 2021.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 61.75 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.23% returns over the last 6 months and 5.97% over the last 12 months.