IRB InvIT Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 325.22 crore, up 10.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.22 crore in September 2021 up 10.89% from Rs. 293.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.92 crore in September 2021 up 48.68% from Rs. 49.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.94 crore in September 2021 up 12.47% from Rs. 239.12 crore in September 2020.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 58.89 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)