English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IRB InvIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 245.59 crore, down 66.43% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 245.59 crore in March 2023 down 66.43% from Rs. 731.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.83 crore in March 2023 down 23.85% from Rs. 121.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.82 crore in March 2023 down 66.49% from Rs. 614.24 crore in March 2022.

    IRB InvIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2022.

    IRB InvIT shares closed at 72.19 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.50% returns over the last 6 months and 29.65% over the last 12 months.

    IRB InvIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.59279.24731.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.59279.24731.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.733.9412.81
    Depreciation49.0446.23396.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.1573.39108.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.67155.68214.05
    Other Income10.125.984.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.78161.66218.20
    Interest65.5758.3371.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.21103.34146.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax91.21103.34146.99
    Tax-1.612.9425.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.83100.40121.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.83100.40121.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.83100.40121.90
    Equity Share Capital4,913.935,427.685,427.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.921.882.10
    Diluted EPS----2.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.921.882.10
    Diluted EPS----2.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #IRB InvIT #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm