IRB InvIT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 731.65 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 731.65 crore in March 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 653.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.90 crore in March 2022 up 12.99% from Rs. 107.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.24 crore in March 2022 up 11.01% from Rs. 553.34 crore in March 2021.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2021.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 55.86 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.

IRB InvIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 731.65 346.60 653.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 731.65 346.60 653.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.81 6.21 11.97
Depreciation 396.04 224.65 374.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.76 59.52 101.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 214.05 56.22 165.22
Other Income 4.15 1.83 13.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 218.20 58.05 178.49
Interest 71.20 35.65 70.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.99 22.40 107.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 146.99 22.40 107.90
Tax 25.09 4.96 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.90 17.44 107.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.90 17.44 107.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.90 17.44 107.89
Equity Share Capital 5,427.68 5,427.68 5,427.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 -- 1.86
Diluted EPS 2.10 -- 1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 -- --
Diluted EPS 2.10 -- 1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
