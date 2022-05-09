IRB InvIT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 731.65 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 731.65 crore in March 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 653.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.90 crore in March 2022 up 12.99% from Rs. 107.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.24 crore in March 2022 up 11.01% from Rs. 553.34 crore in March 2021.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2021.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 55.86 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 2.33% over the last 12 months.