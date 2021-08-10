IRB InvIT Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 334.69 crore, up 70.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.69 crore in June 2021 up 70.56% from Rs. 196.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.84 crore in June 2021 up 351% from Rs. 23.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.38 crore in June 2021 up 94.19% from Rs. 141.81 crore in June 2020.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 59.02 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 47.59% over the last 12 months.