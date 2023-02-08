IRB InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.24 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.24 crore in December 2022 down 19.44% from Rs. 346.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.40 crore in December 2022 up 475.57% from Rs. 17.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.89 crore in December 2022 down 26.46% from Rs. 282.70 crore in December 2021.