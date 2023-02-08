 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRB InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.24 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 279.24 crore in December 2022 down 19.44% from Rs. 346.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.40 crore in December 2022 up 475.57% from Rs. 17.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.89 crore in December 2022 down 26.46% from Rs. 282.70 crore in December 2021.

IRB InvIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 279.24 200.90 346.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 279.24 200.90 346.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.94 4.24 6.21
Depreciation 46.23 52.75 224.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.39 37.56 59.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.68 106.35 56.22
Other Income 5.98 2.36 1.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 161.66 108.71 58.05
Interest 58.33 33.48 35.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.34 75.24 22.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 103.34 75.24 22.40
Tax 2.94 1.71 4.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.40 73.53 17.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.40 73.53 17.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 100.40 73.53 17.44
Equity Share Capital 5,427.68 5,427.68 5,427.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 1.38 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.88 1.38 --
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
