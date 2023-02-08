English
    IRB InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.24 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRB InvIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 279.24 crore in December 2022 down 19.44% from Rs. 346.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.40 crore in December 2022 up 475.57% from Rs. 17.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.89 crore in December 2022 down 26.46% from Rs. 282.70 crore in December 2021.

    IRB InvIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations279.24200.90346.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations279.24200.90346.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.944.246.21
    Depreciation46.2352.75224.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.3937.5659.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.68106.3556.22
    Other Income5.982.361.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.66108.7158.05
    Interest58.3333.4835.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.3475.2422.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax103.3475.2422.40
    Tax2.941.714.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.4073.5317.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.4073.5317.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates100.4073.5317.44
    Equity Share Capital5,427.685,427.685,427.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.881.38--
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.881.38--
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited