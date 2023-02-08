IRB InvIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.24 crore, down 19.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.24 crore in December 2022 down 19.44% from Rs. 346.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.40 crore in December 2022 up 475.57% from Rs. 17.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.89 crore in December 2022 down 26.46% from Rs. 282.70 crore in December 2021.

IRB InvIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 65.82 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.44% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.