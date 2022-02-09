IRB InvIT Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore, up 7.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore in December 2021 up 7.31% from Rs. 322.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.44 crore in December 2021 down 69.9% from Rs. 57.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.70 crore in December 2021 up 1.66% from Rs. 278.08 crore in December 2020.

IRB InvIT shares closed at 57.83 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)