IRB Infrastructure Trust gets listed on NSE

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

Over the past four years, the Trust's project portfolio has made remarkable progress, reaching an enterprise value of nearly Rs 27,000 crore with a remaining concession life of over 18 years.

IRB Infrastructure Trust, sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and supported by investment from GIC Affiliates, became the first privately placed InvIT to list on the NSE. The listing on April 3 was done to comply with SEBI InvIT Regulations, which require all InvITs to be listed.

The valuation of the trust units was determined through third-party evaluation, which was further endorsed by the Trust's investors. The value determined was approximately 16 times the FY24 revenue and is expected to continue appreciating as more projects are added to the Trust's portfolio.

