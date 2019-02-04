IRB Infrastructure Q3 net jumps 5% to Rs 218.9cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers has posted 5.5 percent jump in its third quarter (Q3FY19) net profit at Rs 218.9 crore against Rs 207.3 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue jumped 38 percent to Rs 1,788.5 crore versus Rs 1,296.2 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 20.7 percent at Rs 760.4 crore, while margin was down at 42.5 percent.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers said, “We are happy to report growth for yet another quarter aided by slight pick-up in traffic and continued execution of projects on hand."

We achieved "financial closure for our Gujarat project during the quarter and will start construction shortly. Q4FY19 is expected to be even stronger with continued traffic momentum and as we near completion for some of our projects," he added.

The company achieved financial closure for the 3rd HAM Project, i.e., Vadodara-Kim stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway project by arranging finances of Rs 981 crore, as per company release.

Its total order book stands at approximately Rs 12,150 crore at the end of Q3 FY19 and achieved CoD for Ahmedabad Vadodara project and accordingly tariffs increased for NH8.

IRB Infrastructure Developers ended at Rs 139.35, down Rs 5.25, or 3.63 percent on the BSE.