IRB Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 767.91 crore, up 11.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 767.91 crore in September 2021 up 11.3% from Rs. 689.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021 down 103.28% from Rs. 159.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.94 crore in September 2021 down 41.96% from Rs. 284.19 crore in September 2020.

IRB Infra shares closed at 278.25 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 165.00% returns over the last 6 months and 145.05% over the last 12 months.