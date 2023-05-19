English
    IRB Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,063.91 crore, up 36% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB Infrastructure Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,063.91 crore in March 2023 up 36% from Rs. 782.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.79 crore in March 2023 down 81.64% from Rs. 303.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.89 crore in March 2023 down 68.54% from Rs. 533.66 crore in March 2022.

    IRB Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.03 in March 2022.

    IRB Infra shares closed at 28.84 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 35.34% over the last 12 months.

    IRB Infrastructure Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,063.91942.18782.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,063.91942.18782.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----357.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6826.8611.45
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses970.68859.9714.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.5555.36398.64
    Other Income92.33106.10135.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.89161.46533.66
    Interest90.8593.76124.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.0467.69409.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.0467.69409.24
    Tax21.254.32105.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.7963.37303.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.7963.37303.94
    Equity Share Capital603.90603.90603.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.091.055.03
    Diluted EPS0.091.055.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.091.055.03
    Diluted EPS0.091.055.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 08:36 pm