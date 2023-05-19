IRB Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,063.91 crore, up 36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,063.91 crore in March 2023 up 36% from Rs. 782.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.79 crore in March 2023 down 81.64% from Rs. 303.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.89 crore in March 2023 down 68.54% from Rs. 533.66 crore in March 2022.

IRB Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.03 in March 2022.

IRB Infra shares closed at 28.84 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.70% returns over the last 6 months and 35.34% over the last 12 months.