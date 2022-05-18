IRB Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 782.29 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 782.29 crore in March 2022 up 27.1% from Rs. 615.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.94 crore in March 2022 up 7688.81% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.66 crore in March 2022 up 227.52% from Rs. 162.94 crore in March 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 217.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 105.09% over the last 12 months.