 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IRB Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 782.29 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB Infrastructure Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 782.29 crore in March 2022 up 27.1% from Rs. 615.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.94 crore in March 2022 up 7688.81% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.66 crore in March 2022 up 227.52% from Rs. 162.94 crore in March 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 217.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 105.09% over the last 12 months.

IRB Infrastructure Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 782.29 324.50 615.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 782.29 324.50 615.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 357.28 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.45 11.30 -4.72
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.92 271.25 524.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 398.64 41.96 96.04
Other Income 135.02 225.52 66.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 533.66 267.48 162.94
Interest 124.42 247.83 148.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 409.24 19.65 14.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 409.24 19.65 14.14
Tax 105.30 5.11 10.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 303.94 14.54 3.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 303.94 14.54 3.90
Equity Share Capital 603.90 603.90 351.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.03 0.40 0.11
Diluted EPS 5.03 0.40 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.03 0.40 0.11
Diluted EPS 5.03 0.40 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #IRB Infra #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.