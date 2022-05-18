English
    IRB Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 782.29 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB Infrastructure Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 782.29 crore in March 2022 up 27.1% from Rs. 615.48 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.94 crore in March 2022 up 7688.81% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.66 crore in March 2022 up 227.52% from Rs. 162.94 crore in March 2021.

    IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

    IRB Infra shares closed at 217.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 105.09% over the last 12 months.

    IRB Infrastructure Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations782.29324.50615.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations782.29324.50615.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials357.28----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4511.30-4.72
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.92271.25524.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax398.6441.9696.04
    Other Income135.02225.5266.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax533.66267.48162.94
    Interest124.42247.83148.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax409.2419.6514.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax409.2419.6514.14
    Tax105.305.1110.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities303.9414.543.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period303.9414.543.90
    Equity Share Capital603.90603.90351.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.030.400.11
    Diluted EPS5.030.400.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.030.400.11
    Diluted EPS5.030.400.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
