IRB Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 969.35 crore, up 37.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 969.35 crore in March 2019 up 37.7% from Rs. 703.96 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.23 crore in March 2019 down 34.91% from Rs. 127.87 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.40 crore in March 2019 down 0.51% from Rs. 196.40 crore in March 2018.

IRB Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2018.

IRB Infra shares closed at 136.75 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -42.83% over the last 12 months.