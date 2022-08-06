 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRB Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,341.02 crore, up 84.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IRB Infrastructure Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,341.02 crore in June 2022 up 84.97% from Rs. 724.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.94 crore in June 2022 up 2203.65% from Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.46 crore in June 2022 up 60.07% from Rs. 183.96 crore in June 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 244.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.15% returns over the last 6 months and 43.94% over the last 12 months.

IRB Infrastructure Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,341.02 782.29 724.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,341.02 782.29 724.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 357.28 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.50 11.45 15.62
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,085.75 14.92 583.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.77 398.64 125.75
Other Income 54.69 135.02 58.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 294.46 533.66 183.96
Interest 91.39 124.42 175.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 203.07 409.24 8.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 203.07 409.24 8.85
Tax 52.13 105.30 2.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 150.94 303.94 6.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 150.94 303.94 6.55
Equity Share Capital 603.90 603.90 351.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 5.03 0.19
Diluted EPS 2.50 5.03 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.50 5.03 0.19
Diluted EPS 2.50 5.03 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
