IRB Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,341.02 crore, up 84.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,341.02 crore in June 2022 up 84.97% from Rs. 724.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.94 crore in June 2022 up 2203.65% from Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 294.46 crore in June 2022 up 60.07% from Rs. 183.96 crore in June 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 244.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.15% returns over the last 6 months and 43.94% over the last 12 months.