IRB Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 724.99 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.99 crore in June 2021 up 15.4% from Rs. 628.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.55 crore in June 2021 down 60.59% from Rs. 16.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.96 crore in June 2021 up 85.71% from Rs. 99.06 crore in June 2020.

IRB Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2020.

IRB Infra shares closed at 167.95 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.02% returns over the last 6 months and 37.95% over the last 12 months.