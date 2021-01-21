IRB Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 816.61 crore, down 24.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 816.61 crore in December 2020 down 24.37% from Rs. 1,079.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2020 down 87.77% from Rs. 66.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.38 crore in December 2020 down 13.92% from Rs. 172.38 crore in December 2019.

IRB Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2019.

IRB Infra shares closed at 117.80 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.67% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.