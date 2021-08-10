MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IRB Infra reports Q1 net profit at Rs 71.91 crore

The company in a statement said it has completed fundraise of Rs 381.63 crore for IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT, by way of the right issue.

PTI
August 10, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.91 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

The total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,670.48 crore as against Rs 1,073.46 crore in the year-ago period.

The expenditure also increased to Rs 1,529.73 crore during the June quarter, compared to Rs 994.66 crore a year ago.

The company in a statement said it has completed fundraise of Rs 381.63 crore for IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT, by way of the right issue.

Close

Related stories

IRB Infra Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said, We continue to tread ahead and overcome challenges posed by the pandemic. Q1FY22 was impacted due to COVID-19 second wave in April and May, albeit at a softer level than the first".

He said strong resilience has been visible since June onwards, with a pick-up in economic activities and "we now look forward to a better and stronger FY22.

The company has facilitated vaccination for more than 60 per cent of its frontline workers.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, with an asset base of over Rs 54,000 crore in 10 states across the parent company and two InvITs.

At present, IRB Group's portfolio (including Private and Public InvIT) has 23 projects that include 19 BOT, 1 TOT and 3 HAM projects.
PTI
Tags: #Business #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2021 09:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.