IRB Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,465.24 crore, up 30.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,465.24 crore in September 2021 up 30.44% from Rs. 1,123.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.31 crore in September 2021 up 315.19% from Rs. 19.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 756.86 crore in September 2021 up 26.03% from Rs. 600.55 crore in September 2020.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2020.

IRB Infra shares closed at 278.05 on October 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 165.19% returns over the last 6 months and 145.52% over the last 12 months.