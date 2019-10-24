IRB Infra Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,752.09 crore, up 22.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,752.09 crore in September 2019 up 22.33% from Rs. 1,432.26 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 200.18 crore in September 2019 up 15.75% from Rs. 172.95 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 796.37 crore in September 2019 up 10.1% from Rs. 723.29 crore in September 2018.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.92 in September 2018.

IRB Infra shares closed at 81.05 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.19% over the last 12 months.