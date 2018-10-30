IRB Infra Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,432.26 crore, Up 27.57% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,432.26 1,537.95 1,122.74 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,432.26 1,537.95 1,122.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 49.14 38.28 4.47 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 85.51 77.01 64.36 Depreciation 137.23 134.46 126.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 627.50 675.98 481.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 532.89 612.21 446.43 Other Income 53.18 45.29 146.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 586.06 657.50 592.90 Interest 271.93 247.71 235.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 314.13 409.79 357.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 314.13 409.79 357.28 Tax 141.19 159.69 122.55 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 172.95 250.10 234.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 172.95 250.10 234.73 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 172.95 250.10 234.73 Equity Share Capital 351.45 351.45 351.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.92 7.12 6.68 Diluted EPS 4.92 7.12 6.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.92 7.12 6.68 Diluted EPS 4.92 7.12 6.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited