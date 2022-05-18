 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IRB Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,433.62 crore, down 10.72% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRB Infrastructure Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,433.62 crore in March 2022 down 10.72% from Rs. 1,605.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.50 crore in March 2022 up 79.05% from Rs. 97.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 890.70 crore in March 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 804.65 crore in March 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in March 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 217.50 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.84% returns over the last 6 months and 105.09% over the last 12 months.

IRB Infrastructure Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,433.62 1,279.11 1,605.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,433.62 1,279.11 1,605.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.57 85.03 188.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.06 63.05 51.77
Depreciation 188.86 192.36 177.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 576.40 392.66 605.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 452.73 546.01 582.68
Other Income 249.11 218.67 44.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 701.84 764.68 627.24
Interest 399.02 547.12 451.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 302.82 217.57 176.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 302.82 217.57 176.13
Tax 67.89 48.67 49.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 234.93 168.89 126.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 234.93 168.89 126.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -60.42 -96.21 -29.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 174.50 72.68 97.46
Equity Share Capital 603.90 603.90 351.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 2.02 2.77
Diluted EPS 2.89 2.02 2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.89 2.02 2.77
Diluted EPS 2.89 2.02 2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #IRB Infra #IRB Infrastructure Developers #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.