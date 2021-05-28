IRB Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,605.85 crore, up 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,605.85 crore in March 2021 up 1.35% from Rs. 1,584.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.46 crore in March 2021 down 36.84% from Rs. 154.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 804.65 crore in March 2021 up 14.09% from Rs. 705.26 crore in March 2020.

IRB Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2020.

IRB Infra shares closed at 107.60 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 86.81% over the last 12 months.