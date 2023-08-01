IRB Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.22 crore, down 15.09% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,634.22 1,619.98 1,924.57 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,634.22 1,619.98 1,924.57 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 82.68 110.80 180.88 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 83.67 81.53 82.81 Depreciation 236.72 222.13 203.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 690.04 668.92 600.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 541.11 536.60 857.52 Other Income 111.25 78.94 70.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 652.36 615.54 928.35 Interest 381.49 373.28 384.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 270.88 242.26 543.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 270.88 242.26 543.40 Tax 83.61 75.35 146.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 187.27 166.91 396.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 187.27 166.91 396.60 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -53.50 -36.76 -33.41 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 133.77 130.15 363.19 Equity Share Capital 603.90 603.90 603.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 0.22 6.01 Diluted EPS 0.22 0.22 6.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 0.22 6.01 Diluted EPS 0.22 0.22 6.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited