    IRB Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,634.22 crore, down 15.09% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRB Infrastructure Developers are:Net Sales at Rs 1,634.22 crore in June 2023 down 15.09% from Rs. 1,924.57 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.77 crore in June 2023 down 63.17% from Rs. 363.19 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 889.08 crore in June 2023 down 21.42% from Rs. 1,131.45 crore in June 2022.
    IRB Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.01 in June 2022.IRB Infra shares closed at 26.45 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.58% returns over the last 6 months and 21.22% over the last 12 months.
    IRB Infrastructure Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,634.221,619.981,924.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,634.221,619.981,924.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.68110.80180.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.6781.5382.81
    Depreciation236.72222.13203.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses690.04668.92600.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax541.11536.60857.52
    Other Income111.2578.9470.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax652.36615.54928.35
    Interest381.49373.28384.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax270.88242.26543.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax270.88242.26543.40
    Tax83.6175.35146.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities187.27166.91396.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period187.27166.91396.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-53.50-36.76-33.41
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates133.77130.15363.19
    Equity Share Capital603.90603.90603.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.226.01
    Diluted EPS0.220.226.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.226.01
    Diluted EPS0.220.226.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:22 am

