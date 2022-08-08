 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IRB Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,924.57 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IRB Infrastructure Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,924.57 crore in June 2022 up 18.38% from Rs. 1,625.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 363.19 crore in June 2022 up 405.09% from Rs. 71.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,131.45 crore in June 2022 up 51.94% from Rs. 744.66 crore in June 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 250.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.90% returns over the last 6 months and 47.89% over the last 12 months.

IRB Infrastructure Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,924.57 1,433.62 1,625.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,924.57 1,433.62 1,625.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 180.88 140.57 146.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 82.81 75.06 79.61
Depreciation 203.10 188.86 136.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 600.25 576.40 700.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 857.52 452.73 563.49
Other Income 70.83 249.11 44.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 928.35 701.84 608.26
Interest 384.95 399.02 467.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 543.40 302.82 140.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 543.40 302.82 140.75
Tax 146.80 67.89 34.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 396.60 234.93 105.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 396.60 234.93 105.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -33.41 -60.42 -33.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 363.19 174.50 71.91
Equity Share Capital 603.90 603.90 351.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.01 2.89 2.05
Diluted EPS 6.01 2.89 2.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.01 2.89 2.05
Diluted EPS 6.01 2.89 2.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
