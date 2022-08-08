IRB Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,924.57 crore, up 18.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,924.57 crore in June 2022 up 18.38% from Rs. 1,625.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 363.19 crore in June 2022 up 405.09% from Rs. 71.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,131.45 crore in June 2022 up 51.94% from Rs. 744.66 crore in June 2021.

IRB Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2021.

IRB Infra shares closed at 250.75 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.90% returns over the last 6 months and 47.89% over the last 12 months.