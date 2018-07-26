IRB Infra consolidated Jun'18 sales at Rs 1,537.95 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,537.95 crore and a net profit of Rs 250.10 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × IRB Infrastructure Developers has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,537.95 crore and a net profit of Rs 250.10 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 1,816.88 crore and net profit was Rs 237.86 crore. IRB Infra shares closed at 194.00 on July 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.49% returns over the last 6 months and -10.66% over the last 12 months. IRB Infrastructure Developers Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,537.95 1,382.24 1,816.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,537.95 1,382.24 1,816.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 38.28 26.62 39.78 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 77.01 88.91 57.19 Depreciation 134.46 115.22 181.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 675.98 607.87 902.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 612.21 543.61 636.24 Other Income 45.29 49.87 53.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 657.50 593.48 689.78 Interest 247.71 208.99 285.43 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 409.79 384.49 404.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 409.79 384.49 404.35 Tax 159.69 144.71 166.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 250.10 239.78 237.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 250.10 239.78 237.86 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 250.10 239.78 237.86 Equity Share Capital 351.45 351.45 351.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.12 6.82 6.77 Diluted EPS 7.12 6.82 6.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.12 6.82 6.77 Diluted EPS 7.12 6.82 6.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 26, 2018 06:01 pm