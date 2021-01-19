IRB Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,547.16 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,547.16 crore in December 2020 down 11.22% from Rs. 1,742.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.48 crore in December 2020 down 56.5% from Rs. 159.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 767.61 crore in December 2020 up 0.84% from Rs. 761.24 crore in December 2019.

IRB Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2019.

IRB Infra shares closed at 114.10 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.79% returns over the last 6 months and -0.78% over the last 12 months.