Ipca Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.88 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,484.88 1,469.28 1,423.84 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,484.88 1,469.28 1,423.84 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 465.89 439.73 404.42 Purchase of Traded Goods 83.07 60.92 57.65 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.41 15.91 14.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 294.27 297.67 276.64 Depreciation 54.92 53.41 50.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 419.12 397.60 312.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 217.02 204.04 308.52 Other Income 36.59 18.81 15.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 253.61 222.85 323.59 Interest 9.01 6.79 1.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 244.60 216.06 322.12 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 244.60 216.06 322.12 Tax 76.82 72.24 64.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 167.78 143.82 257.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 167.78 143.82 257.64 Equity Share Capital 25.37 25.37 25.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.61 5.67 20.31 Diluted EPS 6.61 5.67 20.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.61 5.67 20.31 Diluted EPS 6.61 5.67 20.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited