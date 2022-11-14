Ipca Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.88 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 1,484.88 crore in September 2022 up 4.29% from Rs. 1,423.84 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.78 crore in September 2022 down 34.88% from Rs. 257.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.53 crore in September 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 374.09 crore in September 2021.
Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.31 in September 2021.
|Ipca Labs shares closed at 867.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and -21.49% over the last 12 months.
|Ipca Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,484.88
|1,469.28
|1,423.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,484.88
|1,469.28
|1,423.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|465.89
|439.73
|404.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|83.07
|60.92
|57.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-49.41
|15.91
|14.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|294.27
|297.67
|276.64
|Depreciation
|54.92
|53.41
|50.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|419.12
|397.60
|312.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|217.02
|204.04
|308.52
|Other Income
|36.59
|18.81
|15.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|253.61
|222.85
|323.59
|Interest
|9.01
|6.79
|1.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|244.60
|216.06
|322.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|244.60
|216.06
|322.12
|Tax
|76.82
|72.24
|64.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|167.78
|143.82
|257.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|167.78
|143.82
|257.64
|Equity Share Capital
|25.37
|25.37
|25.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.61
|5.67
|20.31
|Diluted EPS
|6.61
|5.67
|20.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.61
|5.67
|20.31
|Diluted EPS
|6.61
|5.67
|20.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited