Ipca Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.88 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,484.88 crore in September 2022 up 4.29% from Rs. 1,423.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.78 crore in September 2022 down 34.88% from Rs. 257.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.53 crore in September 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 374.09 crore in September 2021.

Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.31 in September 2021.