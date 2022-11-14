English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ipca Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,484.88 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,484.88 crore in September 2022 up 4.29% from Rs. 1,423.84 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.78 crore in September 2022 down 34.88% from Rs. 257.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.53 crore in September 2022 down 17.53% from Rs. 374.09 crore in September 2021.

    Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.31 in September 2021.

    Ipca Labs shares closed at 867.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and -21.49% over the last 12 months.

    Ipca Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,484.881,469.281,423.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,484.881,469.281,423.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials465.89439.73404.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods83.0760.9257.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.4115.9114.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost294.27297.67276.64
    Depreciation54.9253.4150.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses419.12397.60312.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax217.02204.04308.52
    Other Income36.5918.8115.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax253.61222.85323.59
    Interest9.016.791.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax244.60216.06322.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax244.60216.06322.12
    Tax76.8272.2464.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities167.78143.82257.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period167.78143.82257.64
    Equity Share Capital25.3725.3725.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.615.6720.31
    Diluted EPS6.615.6720.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.615.6720.31
    Diluted EPS6.615.6720.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ipca Laboratories #Ipca Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm