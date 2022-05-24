 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ipca Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.45 crore, up 12.25% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ipca Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,168.45 crore in March 2022 up 12.25% from Rs. 1,040.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.41 crore in March 2022 down 27.11% from Rs. 151.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.23 crore in March 2022 down 18.31% from Rs. 236.55 crore in March 2021.

Ipca Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.94 in March 2021.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 978.05 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.88% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.

Ipca Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,168.45 1,328.47 1,040.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,168.45 1,328.47 1,040.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 394.69 397.79 409.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 91.31 81.80 69.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -132.75 -44.06 -178.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 272.27 260.08 237.80
Depreciation 52.39 51.25 48.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 363.91 321.34 285.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.63 260.27 168.07
Other Income 14.21 13.24 19.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.84 273.51 187.98
Interest 3.21 1.27 2.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 137.63 272.24 185.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.63 272.24 185.67
Tax 27.22 54.07 34.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.41 218.17 151.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.41 218.17 151.48
Equity Share Capital 25.37 25.37 25.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 8.60 11.94
Diluted EPS 4.35 8.60 11.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 8.60 11.94
Diluted EPS 4.35 8.60 11.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

