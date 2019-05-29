Ipca Labs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 833.81 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 833.81 crore in March 2019 up 6.52% from Rs. 782.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.47 crore in March 2019 up 113.35% from Rs. 51.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.25 crore in March 2019 up 56.04% from Rs. 121.28 crore in March 2018.

Ipca Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 8.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2018.

Ipca Labs shares closed at 931.60 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.99% returns over the last 6 months and 37.68% over the last 12 months.